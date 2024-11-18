Napa Wealth Management Purchases 2,249 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Napa Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $204.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.39 and its 200 day moving average is $195.42. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.44 and a 12 month high of $212.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

