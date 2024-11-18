Napa Wealth Management Invests $1.18 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after acquiring an additional 303,582 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $48,966,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after acquiring an additional 248,828 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $38,784,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $41,860,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $235.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.88 and its 200 day moving average is $192.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.24 and a fifty-two week high of $242.43.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total value of $2,561,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,300. This represents a 71.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,924 shares of company stock valued at $97,427,925 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.