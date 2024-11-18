Napa Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Napa Wealth Management cut its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the quarter. Napa Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS GCOW opened at $34.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.