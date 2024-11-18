Napa Wealth Management Buys Shares of 5,844 iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Napa Wealth Management owned 0.21% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 942.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HYGH opened at $86.69 on Monday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $87.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.43.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

