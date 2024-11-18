Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 703 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,982 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% in the second quarter. ADE LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.37.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $140.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.44. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.2 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

