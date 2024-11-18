Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,172 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 2.3 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $93.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. This represents a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 16.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

