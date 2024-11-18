Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,164 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of ESCO Technologies worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2,178.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESE opened at $144.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.48. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.69 and a twelve month high of $154.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

