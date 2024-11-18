Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 50.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 181,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $134.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.59. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.49%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

