Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $11.65 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,377 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Wintrust Financial worth $11,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total transaction of $182,330.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,604.04. This trade represents a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $473,967.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,420.93. This trade represents a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,198 shares of company stock worth $2,445,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $131.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.19 and its 200-day moving average is $105.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.15. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $82.90 and a 1-year high of $136.08.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

