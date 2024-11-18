Mount Lucas Management LP Has $744,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP owned about 1.21% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $656,000.

Get iShares MSCI Austria ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWO opened at $21.20 on Monday. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares MSCI Austria ETF

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.