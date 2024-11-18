MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CEO Sells $488,088.44 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 5,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $488,088.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,000,439.16. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Diwakar Choubey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 15th, Diwakar Choubey sold 20,133 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $1,612,854.63.
MoneyLion Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:ML opened at $78.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.95. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $106.82. The firm has a market cap of $866.30 million, a P/E ratio of 358.95 and a beta of 2.67.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ML. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on MoneyLion from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.
MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.
