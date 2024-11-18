Moleculin Biotech Corporate Presentation Posted on Company WebsiteOn November 18, 2024, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. made public a corporate presentation on its official website. This presentation, identified as Exhibit 99.1 in the Current Report on Form

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Moleculin Biotech’s 8K filing here.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
