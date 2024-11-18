Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTLHY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.37. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.74.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical Group alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.03%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, and Basic Materials. The Specialty Materials segment offers performance polymers, soarnol, gohsenol, sustainable polymers, and engineering plastics; coating materials, additives, and fines; packaging, industrial and medical, acetyl, and polyester films; engineering shapes and solutions, carbon fiber and composite materials, and fibers; aqua, life, and infrastructure solutions; and semiconductor, electronics, and battery materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.