Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Has $513,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. This trade represents a 16.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. The trade was a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.69.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $127.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.32 and a 52-week high of $129.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.22%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

