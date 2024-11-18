MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,403,000 after purchasing an additional 482,426 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 369,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after buying an additional 36,708 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

