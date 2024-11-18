MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2024

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,403,000 after purchasing an additional 482,426 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 369,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after buying an additional 36,708 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.