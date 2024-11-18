MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 869 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,341,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,658,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,842,000 after acquiring an additional 78,422 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,279,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,574,000 after acquiring an additional 28,333 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,260,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,074,000 after acquiring an additional 102,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,815,000 after acquiring an additional 144,508 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $322.29 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $245.70 and a one year high of $330.43. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.32.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

