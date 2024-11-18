MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,423 iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 97.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of URTH stock opened at $156.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.79. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $160.53.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

