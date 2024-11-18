MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Aviso Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,564,000 after buying an additional 308,129 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTV opened at $176.14 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.85 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.48 and its 200 day moving average is $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

