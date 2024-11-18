MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.1% of MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8,434.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 706,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,616,000 after buying an additional 31,847 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,454,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,646,000 after buying an additional 261,447 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,171,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $85.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.33 and a twelve month high of $87.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

