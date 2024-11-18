MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Makes New $467,000 Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 149,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,811,000 after buying an additional 34,758 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,395,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $225.63 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.14 and a fifty-two week high of $233.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

