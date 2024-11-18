Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 26.4% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after buying an additional 40,802 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,741 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 51,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 163,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,270,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.04.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.9 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $96.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.68 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.93 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

