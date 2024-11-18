Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 3,216 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,003 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,928,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,026 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 360,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 47,854 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 137,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 77,491 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 424.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 185,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 150,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

