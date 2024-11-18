Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HubSpot by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,535,000 after acquiring an additional 176,336 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 516.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,307,000 after purchasing an additional 136,793 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 214,342.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,590,000 after purchasing an additional 126,462 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in HubSpot by 88.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 241,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 113,555 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $44,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,100. The trade was a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 4,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,066,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,881,300. This represents a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,891 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,473. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.68.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $677.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,507.67, a PEG ratio of 82.30 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $724.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.76.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

