Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 332 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in F5 in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in F5 by 9,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,066.55. The trade was a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $98,365.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,221.25. This trade represents a 1.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,250 shares of company stock worth $897,594. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.56.

F5 Trading Down 1.5 %

F5 stock opened at $238.36 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.47.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.43 million. F5 had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 20.80%. F5’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

F5 announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network technology company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

