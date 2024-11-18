Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 31 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 28.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 16,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 426,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $385.91 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $212.40 and a 1 year high of $405.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.18.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

