Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 120 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 14.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of OMC opened at $96.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day moving average is $96.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.