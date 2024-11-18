Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 120 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 14.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OMC
Omnicom Group Trading Down 7.8 %
Shares of OMC opened at $96.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day moving average is $96.56.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Omnicom Group
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.