Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 4,357 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 68,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNO. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $40.61 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.03 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.26.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.07 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

