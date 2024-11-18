MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 1.2% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Raymond James started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,269.67.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock opened at $1,881.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,324.99 and a 52-week high of $2,161.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,037.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,846.37. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.