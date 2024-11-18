Mendel Capital Management LLC Has $275,000 Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Mendel Capital Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $665,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $90.97 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $75.54 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.32.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

