Mendel Capital Management LLC Buys 45 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.9% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 54,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1,568.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 9.5% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 398.1% during the third quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.57.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $283.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $260.52 and a one year high of $346.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. Amgen’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.24%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

