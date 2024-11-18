Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,211 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,450,476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after buying an additional 642,920 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,293,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,163,000. This represents a 26.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total transaction of $517,722.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,084 shares of company stock valued at $146,747,101. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $840.00 price objective (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

Netflix Stock Down 0.8 %

Netflix stock opened at $817.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $349.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $735.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $681.37. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $841.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

