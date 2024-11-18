Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 76 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,034 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 226.7% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $504.98 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $222.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

