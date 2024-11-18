Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,602 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

DIS stock opened at $113.95 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $206.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.60.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

