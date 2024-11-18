Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 28,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 77,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG opened at $97.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.52.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

