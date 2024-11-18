Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $120.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.20 and a 52-week high of $126.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

