Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.7% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after purchasing an additional 380,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after acquiring an additional 379,747 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $119.84 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.39. The company has a market cap of $526.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

