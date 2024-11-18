Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lifted by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.2% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $25,643,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $9,486,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Medtronic by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 261,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 31,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 689,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $62,042,000 after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $87.99. 379,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199,193. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.77. The stock has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

