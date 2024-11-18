McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 32.400-33.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 31.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.3 billion-$361.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $351.8 billion.

McKesson Stock Down 0.6 %

McKesson stock opened at $606.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson has a 12-month low of $431.35 and a 12-month high of $637.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 32.81 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McKesson from $630.00 to $713.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

