MB Generational Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MB Generational Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 11.7% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 168,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 76,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $179.56 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.18.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

