Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Danaher worth $123,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Danaher by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 21,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 9.1% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $1,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 18.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.4 %

Danaher stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $229.47. 110,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.57. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $207.63 and a 1 year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

