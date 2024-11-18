Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 11,006 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,231,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 2.8% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.91% of FedEx worth $610,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 8.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

Shares of FDX opened at $294.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $234.45 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

