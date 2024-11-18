Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $315.57 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,681,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049,005 shares during the quarter. Robert Half makes up approximately 1.4% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 4.53% of Robert Half worth $315,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half by 489.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RHI opened at $73.23 on Monday. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average of $65.69.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 77.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

