Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRNS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

MRNS opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $11.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 501.8% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

