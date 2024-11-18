Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Sells 20,625 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,625 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,007,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,688,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHPT. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of ChargePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.47.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $483.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The business had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.15 million. Research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 26,288 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $34,700.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 390,596 shares in the company, valued at $515,586.72. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 23,409 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $31,602.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,263.40. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,803 shares of company stock valued at $135,295 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

