Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 189.2% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $18,336,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $157.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $140.98 and a one year high of $221.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $35.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.34 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

