MAI Capital Management Sells 735 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.33% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $73,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $644,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $139.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $144.06.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.