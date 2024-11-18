MAI Capital Management Sells 2,508 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.31% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $39,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

IWN opened at $172.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.38 and its 200-day moving average is $161.29. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $181.50.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

