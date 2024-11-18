MAI Capital Management Has $119.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,491,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 147,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MAI Capital Management owned 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $119,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

