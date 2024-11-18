Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica
In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 4.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lululemon Athletica Price Performance
Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $320.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.45. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lululemon Athletica Profile
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
