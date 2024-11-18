Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,205,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,147,603,000 after purchasing an additional 82,978 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,889.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,256,000 after buying an additional 2,027,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,840,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,884,000 after buying an additional 493,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $356,671,000 after acquiring an additional 90,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,499,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,473,000 after acquiring an additional 149,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

LOW opened at $269.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.23 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $152.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $306.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.84.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

